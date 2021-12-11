‘Powell is trying to turn the battleship around’ on fed policy, strategist says
Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi speaks with Tom Graff, Head of Fixed Income at Brown Advisory, to discuss the outlook for Fed tapering, the possibility of an interest rate hike in the first half of 2022, and how Fed policy could influence the stock and bond markets.

