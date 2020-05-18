‘Potentially fatal combinations’ of heat and humidity are showing up ‘decades’ before they were expected

“Previous studies projected that this would happen several decades from now, but this shows it’s happening right now,” mentioned the research’s lead writer, Colin Raymond, in a statement. “The times these events last will increase, and the areas they affect will grow in direct correlation with global warming.”

The “theoretical survivability limit” is the purpose the place the humidity and heat wouldn’t permit the pores and skin to chill off by way of sweating and probably overheat.

Domestic excessive situations were seen “dozens of times” within the southeastern U.S., together with in east Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. The researchers discovered the worst spots were in New Orleans and Biloxi, Miss.

Other elements of the globe that additionally noticed repeated incidents embody India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, northwestern Australia and elements of the Red Sea and the Gulf of California in Mexico.

“Wet-bulb temperatures” are utilized by meteorologists to measure the heat/humidity impact, also referred to as “the heat index.” When the wet-bulb temperature reaches 32 levels Celsius, it is the equal of 132 levels Fahrenheit. The peak of 35 levels seen is roughly 160 levels Fahrenheit. The heat index ends at 127 levels Fahrenheit.

“It’s hard to exaggerate the effects of anything that gets into the 30s,” Raymond added.

“These measurements imply that some areas of Earth are much closer than expected to attaining sustained intolerable heat,” Steven Sherwood, a climatologist at Australia’s University of New South Wales, said in the statement. “It was previously believed we had a much larger margin of safety.”

“We may be closer to a real tipping point on this than we think,” research co-author Radley Horton added.

The research was revealed in Science Advances.

Skeptics have largely dismissed fears over man’s influence on world warming, saying local weather change has been happening for the reason that starting of time.

They additionally declare the risks of a warming planet are being wildly exaggerated and query the influence that fossil fuels have had on local weather change.

