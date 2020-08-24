Potential Poco X3 spotted at the FCC with 64MP cam, 33W charging

A brand-new Poco phone has actually shown up at the FCC for screening– this is potentially the Poco X3, though in the meantime we can just be specific of its design number, M2007J20CG.

The “POCO” branding is plainly noticeable on the back. This schematic of the rear panel is remarkably detailed and even consists of the “64MP AI super camera” on the label (the X2 likewise had a 64MP cam).

The back of a Poco phone with 64 MP primary cam (schematic by FCC)

Digging a bit additional exposes that the phone will have a 5,160 mAh battery with assistance for 33W charging (11 Volts at 3 Amps). For contrast, the Poco X2 has a 4,500 mAh battery with 27W charging.







5,160 mAh battery • 33 W quickly charging

The FCC files expose a bit more about the Poco X3– it will stick with 4G connection (it’s a double SIM phone), there’s likewise Wi-Fi 5 (air conditioner) and Bluetooth 5.1. The J20CT variation of this gadget will support LTE Band 41, which is utilized by Vodafone Idea and BSNL in India, for instance.

The 64MP primary cam and 33W charging specifications match a report from recently, which declared that a brand-new Poco with a 120Hz OLED screen and Snapdragon 765 chipset will be revealed by the end of the month.

Source|Via 1|Via 2