Potential Chinese COVID-19 vaccine shows promise in animal tests – Panorama

Potential COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Chinese researchers confirmed promise in trials in monkeys, triggering antibodies and elevating no issues of safety, researchers stated, and a human trial with greater than 1,000 members is underway.

According to native sources, the vaccine candidate, referred to as BBIBP-CorV, induced excessive-degree neutralizing antibodies that may block the virus from infecting cells in monkeys, rats, guinea pigs and rabbits, researchers stated in a paper printed in on-line by the medical journal Cell on Saturday.

“These results support the further evaluation of BBIBP-CorV in a clinical trial,” researchers stated in the paper. BBIBP-CorV, developed by Beijing Institute of Biological Products affiliated to state-owned China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm), is amongst 5 candidates China is testing in people.

More than 100 potential COVID-19 vaccines are in varied phases of improvement all over the world. Among entrance runners at the moment in human trials are being developed by AstraZeneca, Pfizer, BioNtech, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Moderna, Sanofi and China’s CanSino Biologics.