Potato Farmers in Myanmar’s Shan State Seek Relief From Smuggled Chinese Spuds

Farmers in Myanmar’s Shan state have complained that their companies are being undercut by cheaper potatoes smuggled in from close by China, inflicting them severe monetary losses.

Potatoes are prohibited from common border commerce underneath measures to guard native growers, however Chinese merchants are nonetheless in a position to export them illegally into Myanmar, prompting farmers to induce authorities to take measures to cease the exercise.

Potato farmers need the federal government to close down the unlawful Chinese potato imports to Myanmar, mentioned Aung Chan Aye, a potato dealer at Yangon’s Bayint Naung Wholesale Centre.

Many Burmese say they like Chinese potatoes as a result of they’re higher high quality and about 10 % cheaper than these grown in Myanmar.

Half of the greater than 90,000 acres underneath potato cultivation in Myanmar are in 21 townships in southern Shan state, and particularly in Naungtayar, Kalaw, Nyaungshwe, Langhko, and Taunggyi townships.

Farmers in Shan State say Myanmar authorities should implement rules prohibiting the unlawful entry of potatoes from China as a result of they can not compete and can face larger monetary strife and a doable lack of livelihood.

The present value of potatoes is 600-650 kyats (U.S. 42-46 cents) per viss, a unit of measurement equal to three.6 kilos, which yields a revenue of solely 100 kyats (U.S. 7 cents) for growers, mentioned Khun San Oo, a potato farmer in Naungtayar township.

But illegally imported China potatoes promote for about 500-550 kyats per viss.

“This is only about a 50-kyat difference, but for thousands of viss, the difference is huge,” he instructed RFA. “If Chinese potatoes continue to enter Myanmar, we will be in grave trouble.”

Myanmar farmers additionally say they can not compete with Chinese know-how which permits Chinese growers produce higher potatoes extra effectively than their counterparts.

“Chinese potatoes are different from those grown in Myanmar,” mentioned potato vendor Aung Chan Aye.

“Chinese [potatoes] are more beautiful in color and larger in size. Customers prefer them,” he mentioned, including that Chinese merchants additionally don’t should pay Myanmar tax on their shipments since they’re exporting illegally.

RFA couldn’t attain the Myanmar’s Ministry of Commerce for remark.

Soe Nyunt Lwin, Shan state’s minister for finance and planning, mentioned that the record of things permitted for border commerce doesn’t comprise potatoes from China.

“Chinese potatoes are not officially allowed into Myanmar’s market,” he mentioned. “We will see to that.”

Farmers in southern Shan state have complained to state officers in the previous in regards to the unlawful potato imports in border commerce areas undercutting their enterprise and requested that they management the influx.

Although state authorities pledged to manage the sale of potatoes imported illegally into Myanmar in addition to present loans to farmers to allow them to purchase agricultural machines and produce greater high quality potatoes, the issue has continued.

Reported by Kyaw Lwin Oo for RFA’s Myanmar Service. Translated by Maung Maung Nyo. Written in English by Roseanne Gerin.