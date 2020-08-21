Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testifies to the Senate: Live updates

DeJoy stated the U.S. Postal Service will make “dramatic changes” after the election, continuing an aggressive program he states is targeted at getting the country’s mail service on steadier monetary footing.

DeJoy is thinking about a bunch of cost-cutting and profits creating modifications, consisting of more expensive service to remote parts of the nation, reducing mail shipment requirements and treking rates.

Several individuals acquainted with DeJoy’s strategies, which might alter over the coming months, informed The Washington Post on Thursday that the postmaster general was considering possibly the most strong modifications to the company’s policies and its statutory requireds in a generation, consisting of adjustments to products that are responsible to trigger a political firestorm.

The strategies under factor to consider, explained by 4 individuals acquainted with Postal Service conversations, would follow the election and discuss all corners of the company’s work. They consist of raising bundle rates, especially when providing the last mile on behalf of huge merchants; setting greater rates for service in Alaska, Hawaii and Puerto Rico; suppressing discount rates for nonprofits; needing election tallies to utilize top-notch postage; and renting area in Postal Service centers to other federal government firms and business.

“We are not self-sustaining,” DeJoy stated in action to concerns fromSen James Lankford (R-Okla). “We have a $10 billion shortage, and over the next ten years we’ll have a $245 billion shortage.”

