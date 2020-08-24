Postmaster General admits he doesn’t know the cost to mail a postcard

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy had a hard time to response fundamental concerns about the cost of postage for fundamental products at a United States House Oversight hearing on Monday.

In an exchange withRep Katie Porter, DeJoy confessed he didn’t know the cost of mailing a postcard or a smaller sized welcoming card, the beginning rate for United States Priority Mail, or the number of Americans voted by mail in 2016.

“Mr. DeJoy, I’m concerned. I’m glad you know the price of a stamp, but I’m concerned about your understanding of this agency,” Porter stated.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy had a hard time to response fundamental concerns about the cost of postage for products consisting of postcards while being questioned byRep Katie Porter at a US House Oversight hearing on Monday.

DeJoy, a previous shipping and logistics executive and respected Republican political donor, was selected postmaster general in May and took control of the position inJune He’s the initially postmaster general in almost thirty years to have no previous experience operating at the company.

Porter, a first-term congresswoman from Southern California and previous customer financing law teacher at the University of California Irvine, is understood for her direct and incisive concern of witnesses in hearings.

The pertinent part of their exchange is listed below: