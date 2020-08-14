Postal union endorses Biden candidacy as ‘survival’ of USPS at stake By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: USPS employee strolls with his cart in New York City



By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The 300,000-member National Association of Letter Carriers stated on Friday that the union’s executive council had actually backed Democrat Joe Biden for president, caution “the very survival” of the U.S. Postal Service is at stake.

The union slammed Republican President Donald Trump and his administration for refusing “to provide the necessary financial relief that would strengthen the agency during this pandemic.”

Trump’s project did not instantly comment.

The union called Biden “a fierce ally and defender” of thePostal Service The union likewise stated Senator Kamala Harris, Biden’s vice governmental choice, has “staunchly defended maintaining a healthy, financially stable Postal Service.”

Democrats have actually taken on modifications made by brand-new Postmaster Genera Louis DeJoy, a Trump advocate, that they state has actually caused a remarkable boost in postponed and undelivered mail.

“The President, his cronies and Republicans in Congress continue to wage their all-out assault on the Postal Service and its role in ensuring the integrity of the 2020 election,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer stated on …