Postal Service: Trump says he opposes funding USPS because of mail-in voting

By straight connecting USPS funding to mail-in voting, Trump is sustaining claims that he is attempting to control the postal system for political gain. The pandemic has actually caused record-shattering levels of voting- by-mail, however Trump has actually attempted to limit the voting technique because he says it will injure his re-election and Republicans throughout the board.

During an interview on Fox News, Trump stated that if USPS does not get the extra $25 billion funding demand that Democrats consisted of in the continuous stimulus settlements, then he thinks the Post Office will not have the ability to deal with the increase of mail-in tallies in the upcoming election.

“They want three and a half billion dollars for something that’ll turn out to be fraudulent, that’s election money basically. They want three and a half billion dollars for the mail-in votes. Universal mail-in ballots. They want $25 billion, billion, for the Post Office. Now they need that money in order to make the Post Office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots,” Trump stated, duplicating his incorrect claims that mail-in voting would be “fraudulent.”

“But if they don’t get those two items that means you can’t have universal mail-in voting because you they’re not equipped to have it,” Trump included.

Trump has actually slammed mail-in voting for months, baselessly asserting that it will cause citizen scams. There is not widespread voter fraud in United States elections, and nonpartisan specialists state neither celebration immediately advantages …

Read The Full Article