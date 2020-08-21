Postal Service “fully capable” of delivering election mail on time

Washington— Postmaster General Louis DeJoy ensured Congress Friday that the U.S. Postal Service will have the ability to process the country’s mail- in tallies in November.

“As we head into the election season, I want to assure this committee, and the American public, that the Postal Service is fully capable of delivering the nation’s election mail securely and on time,” DeJoy stated.

DeJoy, who has actually been at the center of debate over cost-cutting modifications to the Postal Service that caused issues about the capability to manage mail- in tallies for the November election, affirmed Friday prior to the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

The significant Republican donor and close ally of President Trump appeared prior to the Republican- led panel to respond to concerns about the mail firm’s financial resources and operations throughout the coronavirus pandemic, which has actually worsened the Postal Service’s financial problems, and the upcoming basic election.

After he was set up as the postmaster basic in June he carried out a series of functional modifications created to conserve the having a hard time Postal Service cash, reducing overtime and restricting postal employees from making additional journeys for late-arrivingmail Under his oversight of the firm, there have actually likewise been reports of blue mail collection boxes being eliminated and a decrease in big mail- arranging makers.

The shifts caused a downturn in mail shipment.

DeJoy stated Friday he is “extremely highly confident” the Postal Service will be able …