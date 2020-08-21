Postal Service controversy, explained – CNNPolitics

The hearing is the very first time that DeJoy, a charity event and ally designated by President Donald Trump, will openly respond to concerns about current modifications to the United States Postal Service that have actually triggered public protest.
Earlier this month, postal employees throughout the nation sounded alarms over changes DeJoy had made to USPS because taking control of inJune The modifications consisted of cutting overtime and restricting post workplace hours, which employees stated were triggering huge shipment hold-ups. With countless Americans anticipated to vote by mail this November due to the coronavirus, legislators on both sides of the aisle started to fret this mightimpact the election
While legislators started asking concerns on modifications, state authorities voiced increasing issue following letters from the Postal Service to more than 40 states alerting that tallies might not be provided in time for the election. Around the exact same time, CNN obtained internal documents revealing a decrease strategy to eliminate almost 700 high- volume mail sorters from postal centers throughout the nation.
And then came the images of iconic blue mailboxes being carted away on trucks DeJoy and some Republicans safeguarded the modifications as needed to fight the Postal Service’s alarming monetary scenario, however Democrats weren’t purchasing it.
The series of modifications, paired with Trump’s fight versus mail- in ballot, has actually sustained issues thatthe Trump administration is using the Postal Service to interfere with the election
Where are we now?
Republicans were …