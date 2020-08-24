Post Up: Where Luka Happens

In what will decrease as one of the most remarkable days of the bubble, Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic took the program. The slate likewise included duelling 50-pieces from Donovan Mitchell and Jamal Murray, and a set of series clinching endings.

Here’s our breakdown of Sunday’s action.

No 3 Celtics 110 atNo 6 Sixers 106

BOS wins series 4-0

The Celtics kept their foot on the gas versus a susceptible Philadelphia group and wound up hanging on to a 4 successive win in their first-round series. Sixers forward Tobias Harris suffered a head injury scare after a nasty fall in which his face struck the wood unbraced however he handled to prevent substantial damage and went back to the video game with a facial laceration. Harris and Joel Embiid paced Philly with 20 and 30 points respectively however the well-oiled C’s, led by Kemba Walker’s 32 points, were excessive to conquer.

No 2 Clippers 133 atNo 7 Mavericks 135 (OT)

Series connected 2-2

Luke Doncic had a triple double with 8 minutes left in the 3rd quarter on Sunday which wasn’t even the most remarkable thing that he did. The super star 21-year-old, who wasn’t even a certainty to play due to the ankle sprain he suffered in Game 3, dabbled the Clippers all day ultimately nailing a game-winning …