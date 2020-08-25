Post Up: Thunder Rally Back

While most of Monday’s video games went the method momentum would anticipate, the Oklahoma City Thunder held up against a record-setting barrage of three-pointers from the Houston Rockets to knot their first-round series at 2 video games each.

We broke down each of the day’s video games listed below.

No 1 Bucks 121 atNo 8 Magic 106

MIL leads series 3-1

The Magic accompanied the Bucks for the very first half of their Game 5 fight however in the 4th and last quarter of the contest it was allMilwaukee Giannis Antetokounmpo continued to fill the stat sheet in a modest workload (31 points, 15 rebounds and 8 helps on.667 shooting) and Khris Middleton cracked in with a series-best 22 points and 10 rebounds. It’s little alleviation however Orlando is the only underdog challenger still alive in the preliminary of the Eastern Conference bracket.

No 4 Rockets 114 atNo 5 Thunder 117

Series connected 2-2

The Thunder endured a three-point rampage from the Rockets and an especially outstanding offending proving from James Harden to connect their first-round fight at 2 video games each. Houston shot a playoff record 58 3s in the video game, netting 23 of them and even started to retreat in the start of the 2nd half. Despite the beast 32-point, 15-assist night from Harden, Oklahoma …