Post Up: The Jimmy Butler Effect

On a day when 2 underdogs released loud and clear declarations to the league, Jimmy Butler’s 40-point revealing stands apart. The Heat continue to look scarier as we advance into the 2nd round and not even if of the worked with mercenary they brought aboard in a sign-and-trade offer last summer season. Miami’s depth and discipline will require the Bucks to be elite night in and night out.

We broke down both Monday night video games listed below.

No 5 Heat 115 atNo 1 Bucks 104

MIA leads series 1-0

A late discovery that Eric Bledsoe would remain Game 1 with a hamstring injury didn’t assist Milwaukee’s opportunities versus a disciplined, well-rounded Heat club. Jimmy Butler led Miami with an individual playoff finest 40 points however he wasn’t the only one that struck the Bucks where it injured. Goran Dragic included 27 points of his own and the supporting cast of Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and Jae Crowder showed excessive. Milwaukee stung themselves by shooting simply.538 from the line however the genuine problem that head coach Mike Budenholzer will require to address is how the Bucks can remain competitive when Giannis Antetokounmpo looks mortal. With a healthy and starving Butler leading the charge versus them, they can’t pay for to make errors.

No 4 Rockets 100 atNo 5 Thunder 104



Series connected 3-3

The …