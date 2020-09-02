Post Up: Nuggets Grind Through Game 7

The Nuggets endured a competitive Game 7 to mark their ticket to the next round of the NBA playoffs … however hardly. On a night when neither group looked especially sharp, Denver handled to hang on for dear life. On the opposite of the bracket, the Raptors might take advantage of keeping in mind. Though preferred heading into the series, Toronto has actually had a hard time to validate it through the very first 2 video games of their second-round series.

We broke down Tuesday’s matches listed below.

No 3 Celtics 1 02 atNo 1 Raptors 9 9

BOS leads series 2-0

The Celtics looked every bit as strong in Game 2 as they carried out in their second-round opener over the weekend and wound up taking a severe two-game lead on the ruling champs. Toronto revealed durability in the 3rd quarter however could not protect a lead in the 4th thanks to the well balanced attack of Boston’s deep core. Marcus Smart showed up huge for the C’s for a successive game, tearing down 6 triples. He’s now shot 11 of 20 throughout the last 2 video games. The Raptors, on the other hand, had a hard time from beyond the arc, striking simply.275 from deep in 40 efforts. Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet integrated to shoot 4-of-16 from beyond the arc.

No 3 Nuggets 80 atNo 6 Jazz 78

DEN wins series 4-3

Mike Conley was simple inches from …