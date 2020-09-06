Post Up: Nuggets Cruise to Tie

Hoops fans expecting more significant postseason series enjoyed to see Saturday night’s action unfold as both routing clubs knotted their series heading forward. The Raps followed up their incredible Game 3 win with a strong proving in Bubble Boston while the Nuggets revealed themselves loud and clear in their fight with the Clips.

No 2 Raptors 100 atNo 3 Celtics 93

Series connected 2-2

Fuelled by OG Anunoby’s wonder Game 3 winner, the Raptors looked restored in their Saturday night quote versus theCeltics The Raps made the most of Boston’s failure to link from deep to construct out a 3rd quarter lead and not recall. The C’s beginners shot 5-for-29 from beyond the arc while Toronto handled to struck 17 triples in spite of a sub -.400 mark from the field. Jayson Tatum led all scorers with 24 while Pascal Siakam and Kyle Lowry each had 23.

No 3 Nuggets 110 atNo 2 Clippers 101

Series connected 1-1

The Nuggets definitely eliminated the preferred Clippers in the very first quarter of their Game 2 match Saturday, ending the quarter with a 19-point lead. While Los Angeles would gradually claw back at the deficit to the point where they tracked by just 5, Denver handled to hang on. Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic looked …