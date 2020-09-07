Post Up: Khris Middleton Takes the Wheel

Despite losing their franchise star, the Bucks managed to hold on and see another day. Could Milwaukee have something to build off heading forward and could it possibly be enough to creep back into their series? They weren’t the only top seed to avenge previous losses with big wins today.

Here are the highlights from Sunday.

No. 1 Bucks 118 at No. 5 Heat 115 (OT)

MIA leads series 3-1

The Bucks needed to shown signs of life in their second-round matchup with the Heat and did exactly that despite the early loss of their token superstar. After scoring 19 points in 11 minutes, Giannis Antetokounmpo re-aggravated the ankle injury he sustained but played through in Game 3. The Greek Freak stayed on the court to shoot his free throws so that he’d be eligible to return but was ultimately ruled out for the contest. Without their leader, the Bucks turned to All-Star running mate Khris Middleton, who finished the game with 36 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists. Yes, the game went to a five minute overtime but it’s worth noting that Middleton ended up logging 48 minutes in the contest, a far cry from the capped workload he had been seeing earlier this series. Mike Budenholzer may have no choice but to break his minute restriction philosophy for the rest of the series.