Post Up: Kawhi Leonard Carries Clippers

On a night when numerous things went especially bad for numerous groups, Kawhi Leonard functioned for his brand-new franchise. Why do not groups aiming to enhance simply head out and sign themselves a ruling Finals MVP in the offseason regularly?

No 2 Raptors 117 atNo 7 Nets 92

TOR leads series 3-0

The Raptors continued to bend their wide variety of offending alternatives and depth onFriday They hopped out in front of Brooklyn early in their Game 3 match and didn’t recall. Pascal Siakam led all scorers with 26 points however Fred VanVleet when again penalized from beyond the arc, linking on 6-of-10 3s. The overmatched Nets spun their tires versus the protecting champs and will now deal with the brooms their next time out.

No 3 Nuggets 87 atNo 3 Jazz 123

UTA leads series 2-1

The Jazz destroyed an unimaginative Nuggets group to take command of their knotted preliminary series, leaving Denver with an uneasy quantity of concerns to respond to prior to Game 4. Utah invited experienced guard Mike Conley back to the lineup with open arms after he had actually left the bubble to participate in the birth of his boy. Conley went off for 27 points in the video game, regardless of logging simply 25 minutes in the blow out. The Nuggets were …