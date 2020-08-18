Post Up: Donovan Mitchell Makes History

It’s difficult to be anything however satisfied with the very first day of 2020 NBA Playoff action. The quadruple header was a hit and 3 of the 4 matches were calmed down the stretch.

We have actually set out the greatest takeaways from the video games listed below.

No 3 Nuggets 135,No 6 Jazz, 125 (OT)

DEN leads series 1-0

The short-handed Jazz discovered early on that their finest opportunity of taking a win from the preferred Nuggets would originate from feedingDonovan Mitchell Utah’s 24-year-old All-Star accepted the obstacle and exploded for 57 points, the third-highest specific playoff point overall in NBA history Ultimately however, it was Denver’s depth that permitted them to eke out the win in spite of a less-than-perfect efficiency. It took overtime however the Nuggets maintained house court benefit thanks to a gutsy efficiency from combination guardJamal Murray Nikola Jokic got the much better end of a remarkable head-to-head match with Rudy Gobert, while Monte Morris and Jerami Grant were strong off the bench.

No 2 Raptors 134,No 7 Nets 110

TOR leads series 1-0

The Raptors added ball game early in their first-round launching versus the Nets however provide Brooklyn credit for a minimum of revealing erratic indications of life throughout. Six Raptors gamers struck a minimum of 2 three-pointers, while Fred …