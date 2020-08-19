Post Up: Crazy Eights | SLAM

The 2nd batch of playoff openers unfolded Tuesday night and it ended up being perfectly clear that bubble basketball strikes various.Both No 8 seeds staged Game 1 upsets over theirNo 1-seeded challengers, setting the phase for increased drama in the opening round of the postseason.

We have actually broken down each of the night’s matches listed below. Catch up on Tuesday’s action right here.

No 1 Bucks 110,No 8 Magic 122

ORL leads series 1-0

The Magic have actually been here prior to. The last time they took Game 1 of a preliminary tilt with a title competitor, the 2019 Raptors went on to win the champion. Led by criminally underrated Nikola Vucevic’s 35 and 14, the Magic took an early lead on the Bucks and didn’t trouble to recall. There’s never ever been any doubt that Orlando’s veterans can hoop– Terrence Ross cracked in with 18 points of his own and D.J. Augustin included 11 and 11 in this one– the concern is whether they’ll have the ability to hold up against whatever Milwaukee returns with after the awaken call.

No 4 Pacers 101,No 5 Heat 113

MIA leads series 1-0

Jimmy Butler looked every bit the pinnacle predator basketball fans hoped he ‘d remain in his very first taste of playoff action with the Heat and his 28 points led a healthy attack that eventually muffled …