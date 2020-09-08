Post Up: Clippers Dominate Late to Take Series Lead

After losing two straight games to the Toronto Raptors and allowing them to tie the series at two games apiece, Jaylen Brown led the Celtics in an impressive Game 5 win Monday afternoon. Out West, the LA Clippers and their two superstar wings proved to be too much for the Denver Nuggets down the s tretch.

We broke down Monday’s Labor Day action here:

No. 3 Boston Celtics 111 at No. 2 Toronto Raptors 89

BOS leads series 3-2

The Celtics had dropped two straight games to the Raptors before today’s game as they looked to bounce back and regain the series lead. They did just that, coming out of the gates hot. The Celtics took an early lead and never looked back. Up 14 points after the first quarter, the Raptors never got back within striking distance, finding themselves down 27 points at halftime and as many as 30 in the contest. Despite having a major advantage at the center position, Toronto was outrebounded 41 to 26 on the defensive glass. In a game where they struggled offensively, the Raptors had zero 20-point scorers today, while the Celtics received 66 points from Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Kemba Walker alone. Pascal Siakam once again struggled against the scrappy Celtics defense, producing only ten points on nine shots.

No. 2 LA Clippers 113 at No. 3…