Post Malone records epic podcast with Joe Rogan

Malone stated he thinks he identified a UFO when he was a teenager.
“I was probably 16,” he stated. “I was in upstate New York.”
Malone described he was remaining with an auntie and uncle who kept him and his cousins on a rigorous bedtime when he and a cousin identified an unknown flying things out the window.
But that wasn’t the only time. Malone stated he likewise identified UFOs in Southern California where he utilized to live– and in Utah where he presently lives.
He sported a University of Utah hat throughout part of the podcast
The school later on yelled Malone out on Twitter.
“Thanks to @PostMalone for reppin’ the U during his appearance on the Joe Rogan Show today!,” the tweet read.
“Being in Utah and being away from the grind and from everybody else and it’s just me with my video games and cold one that feels good to me.”