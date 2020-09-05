Pospisil outlasts Bautista Agut to reach fourth round By Reuters

New York City (Reuters) – Unseeded Canadian Vasek Pospisil managed another upset at the U.S. Open when he knocked out Spain’s 8th seed Roberto Bautista Agut 7-5 2-6 4-6 6-3 6-2 in the 3rd round on Saturday.

Pospisil, who removed fellow Canadian and 25th seed Milos Raonic in the 2nd round, has actually currently invested almost 10 hours on court at Flushing Meadows and he advanced in emphatic style after smashing 71 winners and 19 aces.

Pospisil lost his focus after taking the opening set with a late break, as he permitted Bautista Agut back into the contest, however the Canadian got a brand-new lease of life after a medical timeout in the fourth set and roared to triumph.

The 30-year-old next plays Australian Alex de Minaur.

