Positive COVID-19 cases slow — for now — in Missouri, St. Louis | Coronavirus

The county will likewise utilize the funds to supply another 2,500 tablet computer systems for households that require them and provide access to an online expert tutoring service, tutor.com, to every trainee inSt Louis County.

St Louis city reported no brand-new deaths and 42 brand-new cases Sunday, for an overall of 4,621 cases given that the start of the pandemic.

St Charles, Illinois cases

St Charles County reported another 89 brand-new cases Sunday, for an overall of 3,679 over the last 5 months. Deaths stayed the same at 97 in the area’s second-most populated county. In Franklin County, another 3 individuals evaluated positive, for an overall of 509 overall cases.

The 3 Metro East counties closestSt Louis included 95 overall cases Sunday, for a cumulative case overall of 6,347 One brand-new death, in Madison County, was reported, bringing the Illinois residential areas to a cumulative death toll of238 Madison County tallied 41 brand-new cases for an overall of 2,161