Portuguese award to diplomat for saving Holocaust refugees has message for today (Opinion)

His actions and legacy carry an necessary ethical message for our instances, as racism and anti-immigration rhetoric stays very current all through the world.
Under the dictator António de Oliveira Salazar, Portugal would solely allow holders of visas to different international locations to keep in Portugal briefly. While Portugal had allowed pretty free entry earlier than the struggle, the imposition of latest restrictions, a doc often called “Circular 14,”
issued on November 11, 1939, particularly excluded Jews and different refugees.
What motivated the Portuguese consul to intentionally ignore that coverage, jeopardize his profession and problem visas to numerous refugees gathered in throngs exterior the consulate?
Sousa Mendes had struck up a friendship with a rabbi, Chaim Kruger, a refugee from Belgium. The consul supplied the rabbi and his quick household refuge within the consulate and secure passage to Portugal. The rabbi refused, saying he could not abandon the 1000’s of different Jewish refugees in Bordeaux. Sousa Mendes, confronted with a extreme ethical dilemma, retreated to his bed for three days
. When he emerged, he was decided to assist the refugees.
Starting on June 17, 1940, working day and evening, and mobilizing his sons and volunteer staff among the refugees, he signed thousands
(nobody is aware of the precise quantity) of visas, a life-saving doc. He then went to close by Bayonne, additionally below his jurisdiction, to problem many extra visas. Those who couldn’t afford to pay received them at no charge.
It is “perhaps the largest rescue action by a single individual during the Holocaust” says Israeli Holocaust historian, Professor Yehuda Bauer.
Word quickly reached Salazar in regards to the diplomat’s violation of directions. On June 24, he ordered Sousa Mendes to cease issuing visas and return to Lisbon.
But even on his approach dwelling, he stopped in Hendaye, close to the Spanish border, the place he signed visas and passports for more refugees.
When he returned to Lisbon, he was stripped of his diplomatic place and denied his pension. His 15 children were blacklisted from employment
within the public sector. Only with the help of a Jewish welfare group have been they in a position to survive.
Sousa Mendes died in 1954 in obscurity, a pauper and disgraced man in Portugal. He explained his actions
: “If thousands of Jews are suffering because of one Christian (Hitler), surely one Christian may suffer for so many Jews.”
It was thanks to the testimony of survivors — amongst them members of the Rothschild household, artwork supplier Paul Rosenberg, and quite a few lecturers and artists — that Sousa Mendes started to obtain credit score for his brave actions.
In 1966, Israel honored him as Righteous Among the Nations,
an award reserved to those that risked their lives saving Jews in the course of the Holocaust.
In 1986, the US Congress gave recognition to his heroism
. Only after the tip of Portugal’s dictatorship did he lastly achieve redemption in his personal nation. In 1987, he was posthumously awarded the distinguished Order of Liberty medal
by the federal government.
The following 12 months, prices have been dismissed towards him and he was reinstated in the diplomatic corps.
In 1995, then Portuguese President Mário Soares declared Sousa Mendes to be “Portugal’s greatest hero of the twentieth century.”
The resolution taken by the Portuguese parliament this month was an initiative of a legislator, Joacine Katar Moreira,
a champion of immigration reform — who was born in Guinea Bissau, a former Portuguese colony.
Sousa Mendes’ monument within the National Pantheon
, the place a few of the nation’s most notable and revered figures are buried, is a becoming recognition of his heroic actions.
The story of Sousa Mendes raises the query of why many different diplomats did not rise to the second of inserting conscience over profession. Sadly, few American diplomats challenged their own government’s restrictive immigration policy
to present determined refugees with a passage to freedom as an alternative of what for many was a one-way journey to Auschwitz.
Sousa Mendes’ actions carry an necessary lesson for today. In a world the place racism is all too frequent and merciless anti-immigration insurance policies are in drive towards refugees, the actions of a person — prepared to threat profession or extra to save harmless individuals or to arise to injustice regardless of the value — is a robust message.