The first batch of donations of BioNTech-Pfizer 400,140 doses of COVID-19 vaccine by the Portuguese government arrived in Armenia today. It is thanks to the joint work of the EU, Poland and Portugal that the EU has been able to respond to Armenia’s request for vaccines, helping the country to continue its fight against the coronavirus.

This supply is part of an EU-funded innovation project initiated by the Europe Team to deliver vaccine doses to the Eastern Partnership countries. The program was launched in December 2021, coordinated by the Polish government, and was immediately joined by Portugal.

The first batch of doses donated through a new EU-funded mechanism has arrived today ․ The delivery of the other one to Armenia is planned for April.

“I am glad to announce that this delivery of COVID-19 vaccine dosages has arrived. They were brought to Armenia during the crisis; they should contribute to the growth of vaccine sales in the country. The delivery expresses solidarity with Armenia in the common struggle for the neutralization of its epidemic and socio-economic consequences. “I am grateful to Portugal for its generous commitment to make this donation to Poland a reality,” said Oliver Varhe, Commissioner for Enlargement and European Neighborhood Policy.

Portuguese Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva stressed that no one is safe as long as not everyone is safe. Portugal has initially considered its primary commitment to support the international vaccination process as part of its global efforts to overcome the COVID-19 epidemic. The joint efforts with Poland in the vaccination campaigns in Armenia reflect the principled approach of the “Europe Team”, that is, first of all, emphasizing that we are strong when we are together.

The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs coordinated this donation to bring Portugal’s commitments into line with Armenia’s growing needs. Poland also oversaw arrangements with the vaccine manufacturer to ensure timely delivery.

“Today the word turns into a deed ․ Launched in mid-December 2021, the European Vaccine Initiative for Eastern Partnership countries is gaining momentum. The Team Europe initiative, co-ordinated by Poland, which aims to provide free, fair and sustainable access to COVID-19 vaccines in the Eastern Partnership countries, is already active. The Portuguese donation to Armenia connects the continent from its western edge to its eastern edge, emphasizing European solidarity in the joint struggle against the global epidemic. “For Poland, this is a clear example of the implementation of the ideas underlying the establishment of the Eastern Partnership: cooperation, consolidation and solidarity,” said Polish Foreign Minister Zbigne Raun.

“We are happy to announce that the vaccines have arrived in Armenia. We are grateful for the generous commitment of Portugal աստանի Poland’s efforts to make all this happen. “We continue to fight together against COVID-19,” said the EU Ambassador during the transfer of donations to the RA Ministry of Health.

“We thank our partners for their solidarity during this period, aimed at curbing the epidemic. More than 2 million doses of vaccine have already been vaccinated in Armenia, and more than 95,000 people have been fully vaccinated. “Our country is doing everything to ensure the diversity of vaccines. This donation is another step in ensuring the availability of vaccines,” said RA Deputy Minister of Health Lena Nanushyan.

Background:

At the end of December 2021, an agreement was signed between the European Commission and the Polish Development Bank, with a budget of 35 million euros, with the aim of creating an innovative agreement to support EU member states in supplying COVID-19 vaccines to the Eastern Partnership countries. The EU investment is funded by the “Crisis, Development and International Cooperation Instrument (NDICI) Global Europe” budget mechanism, which will be available by June 2023, or until the EU investment is exhausted.

The action is in addition to the EU’s efforts to reduce the health consequences of COVID-19, to ensure the rapid and safe deployment of COVID-19 vaccines, and to promote structural change in healthcare systems. Since the outbreak in early 2020, the EU has funded the provision of vital equipment and technical assistance through the World Health Organization (WHO). From February 2021, another EU-funded WHO program will support the development of vaccine absorption capacity in the Eastern Partnership countries by raising the level of preparedness and deployment capacity.

This innovative action complements COVAX, the backbone of COVID-19 Accelerator Vaccine Accelerator, a global partnership for COVID-19 testing, treatment, vaccine development, production, acceleration, and equitable access.

At the end of February 2022, more than 15 million doses of vaccine were donated to the Eastern Partnership countries through the EU Vaccine Exchange Mechanism (COVAX).

The Europe Team, with a budget of around € 3.5 billion, is one of COVAX’s leading investors and remains a key global structure in ensuring equitable and equitable access to these vaccines.

RA Ministry of Health