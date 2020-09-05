Portugal v Croatia Live Commentary & Result, 05/09/2020, UEFA Nations League

Croatia XI (4-2-3-1): Dominik Livakovic; Tin Jedvaj, Dejan Lovren, Domagoj Vida, Borna Barisic; Mario Pasalic, Mateo Kovacic; Josip Brekalo, Nikola Vlasic, Ante Rebic; Andrej Kramaric
Portugal replaces: Sergio Oliveira, Mario Rui, Nelson Semedo, Trincao, Domingos Duarte, Jose Fonte, Rui Patricio, Andre Gomes, Andre Silva, Ruben Neves, Goncalo Guedes,Rui Silva
Portugal XI (4-3-3): Anthony Lopes; Joao Cancelo, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Raphael Guerreiro; Joao Moutinho, Danilo Pereira, Bruno Fernandes; Bernardo Silva, Joao Felix,Diogo Jota
The inaugural Nations League holders handle the beaten finalists of the 2018 World Cup in what assures to be an interesting contest tonight.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE protection of the Nations League clash in between Portugal and Croatia at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto,Portugal
Croatia replaces: Antonio-Mirko Colak, Ivo Grbic, Marcelo Brozovic, Milan Badelj, Duje Caleta-Car, Dario Melnjak, Ante Budimir, Mile Skoric, Ivan Perisic, Simon Sluga, Bruno Petkovic,Sime Vrsaljko