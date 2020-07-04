Portugal slams UK decision to leave it off quarantine list as ‘absurd’

Augusto Santos Silva, the country’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, said Portugal was “very disappointed” to have been excluded from a list of countries from which travelers will be exempt from spending two weeks in isolation after arriving in England.
Speaking to BBC Radio 4 on Friday, Santos Silva said: “We have become disappointed with this particular decision of the British authorities. We think it’s senseless and unfair. It’s quite absurd.
“The United Kingdom has seven times more cases related to Covid-19 than Portugal, so we think this is not the way allies and friends are treated,” that he added.
Although he acknowledged that Portugal has experienced some “specific outbreaks” of Covid-19 in Lisbon, the minister stressed that destinations well-liked by British tourists — such as the Algarve — were not coronavirus hotspots.
António Costa, the Prime Minister of Portugal, also said the Algarve was a safe place to spend a holiday come july 1st.
According to UK government data, around 2.5 million Britons traveled to Portugal last year.
