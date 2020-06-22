Portugal restores curfew to tackle coronavirus spike in Lisbon

The quantity of new cases among people aged 10-30 has jumped by around 90 percent since Portugal eased restrictions on gatherings, according to health ministry data. A birthday party in the southern Algarve region three weeks hence attended by around one hundred people has led to 76 new cases, authorities said.

And this past week-end, police separated parties and raves over the shoreline that exceeded a limit of 20 people per gathering. One beach party that spilled out from the parking large amount of a restaurant near Lisbon had about 1,000 revellers.

According to official data compiled by local media, between May 21 and June 21, Portugal recorded 9,221 new cases of Covid-19, with most cases detected in the Lisbon and Tagus Valley regions.

About half of the brand new cases have already been reported in the municipalities of Lisbon, Sintra, Odivelas, Loures and Amadora.

“These are fires and as with all fires, they must be responded to with the necessary means to prevent their spread,” State Secretary of Health Antonio Lacerda Sales said.

Portugal took restrictive measures fairly early in the pandemic and it has been praised for its response, which has high testing rates at its heart.

After a few European countries limited entry to visitors from Portugal last week amid the rising case numbers, Mr Costa on Friday said Portugal was testing more people than most EU countries, therefore it was natural still to have a somewhat high number of infections.