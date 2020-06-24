Portugal puts the brakes on as new coronavirus cases tick-up

Portugal has gone from a European “miracle” to a partial outcast in a matter of weeks amid a sequence of setbacks to the nation’s reopening plans.

The capital, Lisbon, and its surrounding metropolitan space awakened on Tuesday to elevated restrictions and extra energy for police to implement them, following a sequence of unlawful events with as many as 1,000 revellers in current days.

Prime Minister António Costa on Monday imposed new controls on the companies and a couple of.eight million residents of Greater Lisbon, simply days after celebrating his authorities’s Champions League ultimate section coup.

All commerce should shut at 8pm, with the exception of eating places, which might stay open just for meals, not working as a bar or promoting takeaway alcohol. Public gatherings of greater than 10 individuals and ingesting in public are as soon as once more banned, with rule-breaking punishable by the crime of “disobedience”.

On prime of the common restrictions, 19 of the most-affected parishes in Greater Lisbon – solely one in every of which is in Lisbon council itself – would stay in a state of calamity, Home Affairs Minister Eduardo Cabrita informed TVI24 on Tuesday afternoon.

Portugal was praised for its early efforts to flatten the curve, described as a “miracle” in some international locations, and rapidly ramp up a world-class testing regime. The authorities is now pointing to that very same superior testing regime to justify the regular discovery of a median of 315 new cases a day in June, the overwhelming majority in the Greater Lisbon space.

By Tuesday, the nation had registered 39,737 cases – properly beneath the UK and different European international locations such as Spain, Italy, France, Germany, Belgium, The Netherlands and Sweden – and 1,540 deaths.