Portugal president helps rescue two women caught at sea



Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa (left) was envisioned assisting two women after their canoe capsized





Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa has actually assisted rescue two women who entered into trouble at an Algarve beach when their canoe capsized.

The president, 71, was envisioned on Saturday swimming over to the canoers who were having a hard time in the water.

He later on informed press reporters that the women had actually been swept by currents from a neighbouring beach into the bay.

President Rebelo de Sousa is presently on vacation in the Algarve in a quote to promote tourist there.

Portugal’s economy relies greatly on its tourist market, which has actually been extremely affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The president had actually simply talked to reporters at Praia do Alvor beach when he saw the women having a hard time.

Video video caught the minute he swam into the sea to help them. Another guy was currently there, attempting to assist turn the canoe over while …