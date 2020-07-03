Portsmth 1 – 1 Oxford Utd

Portsmouth and Oxford played out a 1-1 draw to leave their League One play-off semi-final on a knife edge.

Ronan Curtis fired Portsmouth in-front after 32 minutes of the first leg at Fratton Park, but Oxford levelled through Marcus Browne fleetingly before the break.

It leaves the tie finely poised in front of the second leg at the Kassam Stadium on Monday evening, survive Sky Sports Football.

A close affair at Fratton

















Portsmouth have the opener they’ve been pushing for as a result of Ronan Curtis.



Nearly four months had passed since the suspension of the League One season, but Portsmouth looked bright in the early stages and got the opener shortly after the half-hour mark.

A fine sweeping move from right to left saw Andy Cannon play a nice ball to Curtis, who shot from a tight angle and saw his effort squirm through Simon Eastwood – who probably should have done a little better in the Oxford goal.



















A superb solo goal from Marcus Browne.



Eastwood might have been thankful for Browne on 43 minutes, then, as the winger scored a great solo effort to level the game. He picked the ball up inside their own half before charging to the edge of the box, where he drove a low strike just in the near post.

Chances were at a premium in the second half, with maybe Pompey doing more of the pressing. The only time a goalkeeper was called in to action was on 83 minutes when Eastwood had to dive low to his directly to keep out a Christian Burgess header from a free-kick.

Marcus Browne celebrates his equaliser for Oxford United against Portsmouth



Man of the Match – Rob Dickie

Dickie has been turning heads with his performances in League One, and his suitors will have been impressed on Friday night. He repelled almost everything Portsmouth threw at him at Fratton Park, both aerially and on to the floor. A dominant defensive display.

What’s next?

The 2nd leg will undoubtedly be live on Sky Sports Football on Monday, June 6 from 4.30pm. Kick-off is at 5pm.