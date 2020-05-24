Portsmouth vs Salford: Virtual Leasing.com Trophy Final! | Football News



















Watch Portsmouth’s Steve Seddon tackle Salford City’s Ibou Touray in a FIFA match to determine the Leasing.com Trophy Final!

As a results of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, the Leasing.com Trophy Final is at present postponed however along with Leasing.com, EA and the 2 finalist golf equipment, we have now introduced a brand new expertise to the properties of Portsmouth and Salford City followers, with the assistance of a few acquainted faces.

The Virtual Final was performed in a 1vs1 format, with gamers Steve Seddon and Ibou Touray representing Pompey and Salford respectively, so followers can get pleasure from from the protection of their very own properties.

