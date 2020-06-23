Portsmouth fix defensive crisis before League One play-offs | Football News





Christian Burgess is one of eight Portsmouth players to sign an extension

Portsmouth have solved their defensive crisis in front of the Sky Bet League One play-off semi-final against Oxford – securing short-term contract extensions for eight players.

Pompey were because of be without key central defenders Christian Burgess and Sean Raggett as well as full-back Lee Brown for the first-leg tie, survive Sky Sports Football on Friday, July 3.

All three players will stay at Fratton Park until the end of the League One play-offs, which concludes with the final at Wembley on July 13.

Portsmouth host Oxford live on Sky Sports Football on Friday, July 3

Burgess looks set to go away in the summer while loanee Raggett was because of return to parent club Norwich after the pair struck up an impressive partnership in England’s third-tier, helping Pompey to fourth before the season froze.

Brett Pitman, Oli Hawkins, Matt Casey, Brandon Haunstrup and Adam May were another players to pen new deals, while Luke McGee is set to leave the club after three years, along side teenager Bradley Lethbridge.

Portsmth vs Oxford Utd Live on

“All of those [eight] players are now able to feature in the games against Oxford and, if the Blues progress, the Wembley final,” Pompey posted on their internet site.

“The club wish to thank Norwich for allowing Raggett to perform the campaign at Fratton Park.

“Luke McGee has opted not to sign an extension and will now leave the club after making 55 appearances since signing from Tottenham in the summer of 2017.

“Teenage striker Bradley Lethbridge is also set to depart Fratton Park. He played three times for the first team, scoring in this season’s EFL Trophy clash with Oxford.

“Portsmouth Football Club thank both Luke and Bradley for their service to the club and wish them well for the future.”