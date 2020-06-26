“Portrait of Humanity” shortlists best 200 photos

Whether we’re taking the picture, being photographed or looking at a picture, photography invites us to pause and think about what makes us human, to celebrate our differences and to keep in mind that we are perhaps not that different after all. Looking through the pictures in the new book “Portrait of Humanity Vol. 2,” it’s heartening to see so many examples of the best of humanity captured through photography’s ever-shifting lens.

The images in this collection whisk us off on a journey through 21st century life where we go through the entire gamut of human emotion and experience. There are displays of courage, love, tenderness, defiance, camaraderie and strength; there is eccentricity, playfulness, loss, companionship, despair, laughter, faith, hope and new life. Each image is much like a portal into a world where, for the briefest of moments, we connect to the person or people depicted and share something of their experience in a very visceral, intimate way.

“Ebola Survivor Celina Kamanda” by Simon Davis Magazine Wharf, Freetown, Sierra Leone. Credit: SIMON DAVIS / DFID

And what sobering experiences they are. Celina lost her family to Ebola and wants to be considered a doctor so she might help others. She has not been cowed by the illness, rather she defiantly meets our gaze amid the ramshackle environments of Magazine Wharf, one of the biggest slums in Sierra Leone’s capital, Freetown.

Elsewhere, Grace has plumped for to use alternative therapies to deal with her cyst and, like her name, she is the epitome of humility and dignity as she stands submerged in water. Carol Anne Mayer survived a residence fire and contains rebuilt her life; now she voluntarily counsels burns off victims. These women, like many others in the book, have come through or are coping with huge challenges, nevertheless they refuse to be beaten. Their remarkable resilience is deeply humbling.

“The Family at the End of the World” by Michael O. Snyder Svalbard, Norway Credit: Michael O. Snyder

There are the people boldly adapting to a changing world or who keep on keeping on even while their way of life is increasingly threatened. That’s shown with a little girl whose family lives on the remote Arctic Archipelago of Svalbard where in fact the signs of climate emergency are rapid and profound: waters are warming, sea ice is melting. Beneath a threatening sky she plays on a trampoline as any child plays anywhere in the world.

There are those people who have found great comfort through photography, like the mother who took images to cope with the challenges of caring for her ailing father and young son, or the photographer who began a portrait project with her mother who has depression.

“Swimmers” by Attilio Fiumarella Birmingham, UK Credit: Attilio Fiumarella

And there are those that come together for what they believe in and also to effect change: the Birmingham swimmers literally standing hand and hand to protest against the closure of their local children’s pool, or the performance artist-activists at Extinction Rebellion’s “Spring Uprising” in 2019 who use art to confront the seminal issue of our time head-on.

Hope and courage are available in abundance in these portraits, from Pakistan to Tanzania, Bolivia to Greenland. In times of extreme crisis, art becomes more vital, more necessary, more urgent than ever.