Portland Trail Blazers vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live updates

GAME UPDATES

Portland 73, Brooklyn 67, halftime: Blazers score 42 points in the second quarter. McCollum has 18 points and four assists. Lillard has 17 points and seven assists. Whiteside has 12 points — he’s 3 for 3 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line. Trent is 4 for 5 from the field for 10 points. Simons played a couple minutes late in the half but missed his only shot. Nurkic and Trent have three fouls each. LeVert leads Brooklyn with 18 points. Kurucs has three fouls.

Portland 65, Brooklyn 60, 2:22 2nd quarter: Lillard up to 15 points. Trent with another three-pointer — he’s 2 for 3 from three-point range and has 10 points, but he and Nurkic have three fouls apiece.

Portland 60, Brooklyn 57, 3:47 2nd quarter: Lillard’s sixth assist is a lob to Collins, who gets his first two points.

Portland 56, Brooklyn 50, 5:18 2nd quarter: Lillard might be getting hot — he just made back-to-back three-pointers. He has 13 points and five assists. Portland on a 19-7 run.

Portland 48, Brooklyn 43, 7:09 2nd quarter: Whiteside with another three-point play. He’s Portland’s second-leading scorer with eight points. McCollum has 14. Lillard has seven. Trent has five points (including a three-pointer) but is the first Blazer with two fouls. Harris and Kurucs have two fouls each for Brooklyn.

Portland 43, Brooklyn 41, 7:52 2nd quarter: Whiteside’s three-point play gives him five points. It took Portland 15 minutes to get to the line. Nets are 5 for 7 from the…