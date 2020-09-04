Portland suspect shot dead by police during arrest



Regular anti-racism protests have taken place in Portland since May but some have seen clashes





US police have shot dead a man suspected of fatally shooting a right-wing activist during last weekend’s tension in Oregon, officials say.

Michael Reinoehl, 48, was being investigated for the killing of a President Donald Trump supporter during anti-racism protests in Portland.

Reinoehl said he had acted in self-defence when he shot Aaron Danielson, a member of the Patriot Prayer group.

It is not immediately clear why officers shot Mr Reinoehl.

Some officers were quoted as saying he had pulled a gun.

Black Lives Matter protesters have demonstrated nightly in Portland since the killing of black man George Floyd in May but the city has seen clashes with right-wing groups.

Reinoehl told Vice News that he had thought he and a friend were going to be stabbed by Mr Danielson.