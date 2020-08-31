Portland Shooter Reportedly ‘100% Antifa’

Late Sunday, The Oregonian reported that the guy under examination in the deadly shooting of a pro-Trump protester in Portland, Michael Forest Reinoehl, supports Black Lives Matter and Antifa.

The victim has actually been reported as a guy called Aaron Danielson, who likewise passed “Jay.”

Officers apprehended a male at SW Broadway andMain St who had a packed gun on his individual. He battled with workplaces throughout the arrest. pic.twitter.com/RXgYHnB5ue — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) July 5, 2020

The suspect was apprehended and launched in June

The suspect was reportedly apprehended on weapons charges and launched previously this year.

According to The Oregonian, “A 48-year-old man who was accused of carrying a loaded gun at an earlier downtown Portland protest is under investigation in the fatal shooting Saturday night of a right-wing demonstrator after a pro-Trump rally.”

“Michael Forest Reinoehl calls himself an anti-fascist and has posted videos and photos of demonstrations he attended since late June, accompanied by the hashtags #blacklivesmatter, #anewnation and #breonnataylor,” the report kept in mind.