Portland protests: US federal agents ‘will not retreat’, Chad Wolf says

US Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf has said federal agents “will not retreat” in their efforts to protect government buildings in Portland.

“If you are a violent rioter looking to inflict damage to federal property or law enforcement officers, you need to find another line of work,” he said.

US President Donald Trump sent federal agents to Portland in Oregon to finish weeks of anti-racism protests there.

But the mayor of Portland has needed them to leave the US city.

There have already been nightly protests against police brutality in Portland because the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, in Minnesota in May.

In recent days, however, violent clashes between demonstrators and federal police force officers have escalated.

What did Chad Wolf say about the violence?

Speaking within a press conference on Tuesday, Mr Wolf said federal law enforcement officers in Portland were only targeting and arresting demonstrators who had been recognized as being associated with “criminal activity”.

He said the department respected the proper of people to protest peacefully, but urged demonstrators to “please do so away from the violent activity taking place near the courthouse on a nightly basis”.

On Monday evening, federal officers fired tear gas to disperse large crowds of protesters – some armed with hammers – who had gathered outside the city’s courthouse and were throwing projectiles.

Mr Wolf also denied claims that the security officers had no identification and insisted they were wearing insignia showing they were police.

“These officers are not military, they are civilian police officers,” he said, adding they were needed to restore order following “violent criminal activity every single night for 52 nights” and in response to “a lack of action from city officials”.

“We will continue to take the appropriate action to protect our facilities and our law enforcement officers,” that he said, adding that federal agents will leave Portland when the violence stops.

What’s been happening in Portland?

The the other day has seen a violent escalation between protesters and federal agents, deployed a couple of weeks ago by Mr Trump to quell civil unrest.

A report from Oregon Public Broadcasting (OPB) this week contained detailed accounts of witnesses who had seen federal law enforcement officers dressed in camouflage emerge from unmarked vehicles, grab protesters without explanation, and drive off.

Mr Wolf said on Tuesday that federal officers had arrested 43 people in Portland since 4 July.

At the week-end, fencing erected around the federal courthouse to guard the building was dismantled by protesters just hours after it had been put up.

The prosecutor’s office in Oregon said on Twitter that the fence aimed to “de-escalate tensions” between protesters and law enforcement officials and asked individuals to leave it alone.

Officers also declared that a riot had occurred outside the Portland Police Association building, that has been set burning.

What gets the Trump administration said?

In a tweet on Sunday, President Trump defended the actions of the federal government.

“We are trying to help Portland, not hurt it. Their leadership has, for months, lost control of the anarchists and agitators,” he said.

Earlier in the week, the president said officers in the town had done a “great job”.

“Portland was totally out of control, and they went in, and I guess we have many people right now in jail,” that he said on Monday. “We very much quelled it.”

Mr Trump has threatened to send federal law enforcement officers to control protests in other major US cities, including Chicago and New York.

The mayor of New York, Bill de Blasio, has said he will just take the president to court if that he goes ahead with his threat.