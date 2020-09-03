Portland protests: Three police oversight board members resign

According to the city’s site, the evaluation committee was produced in 2001 to assist enhance police responsibility, promote greater requirements of police services and increase public self-confidence. Its members are volunteers designated by the city board.

It stated it was “deeply concerned” by the Portland Police Bureau’s usage of force versus protesters which the city’s systems of responsibility require to be altered.

“Our systems of accountability here in Portland are deeply flawed, but we believe they can, and must be, changed. Police reform will not be achieved by simply changing policy — we need a deep uprooting of our system and reimagining the future of policing for our city,” the June declaration stated.

Portland authorities have actually been requiring an end to the demonstrations.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, Mayor Ted Wheeler asked Portland homeowners to join him in “denouncing violence” days after Saturday’s shooting.

“Everyone deserves to feel safe in their community,” Wheeler composed Tuesday night. “But last night saw more senseless violence in Portland.”

After a fire and demonstrations outside his condominium structure, Wheeler informed his next-door neighbors …