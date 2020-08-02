Portland protests: Hundreds march on 66th night of demonstrations

Police stated hundreds of individuals collected at the federal court house Saturday night to oppose and hear speeches prior to marching through downtown. That march was tranquil, cops stated.

Separately, a couple of miles east, a group of about 200 individuals marched from Laurelhurst Park to the Penumbra Kelly Building, and they obstructed traffic, directed lasers at officers and tossed glass bottles at them, according to Portland Police.

One individual in the crowd tossed a glass container or bottle filled with paint, which struck an officer in the head, cops stated. The officer was not hurt.

Police stated individuals with “press” composed on their external garments were amongst those tossing things at officers. Portland Police made 2 arrests throughout the night, according to the declaration, and did not utilize tear gas.