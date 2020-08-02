Portland protests: Hundreds march on 66th night of demonstrations

By
Jackson Delong
-

Police stated hundreds of individuals collected at the federal court house Saturday night to oppose and hear speeches prior to marching through downtown. That march was tranquil, cops stated.

Separately, a couple of miles east, a group of about 200 individuals marched from Laurelhurst Park to the Penumbra Kelly Building, and they obstructed traffic, directed lasers at officers and tossed glass bottles at them, according to Portland Police.

One individual in the crowd tossed a glass container or bottle filled with paint, which struck an officer in the head, cops stated. The officer was not hurt.

Police stated individuals with “press” composed on their external garments were amongst those tossing things at officers. Portland Police made 2 arrests throughout the night, according to the declaration, and did not utilize tear gas.

The demonstrations, initially stimulated by the cops killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, have actually continued for more than two months in the liberal northwest city.
Young protesters hold their fists in the air during a Black Lives Matter march on Saturday in Portland, Oregon.
Last month, the Trump administration sent out federal representatives into Portland, seemingly to safeguard federal home, a relocation that local and state officials said had escalated the protests.
President Donald Trump and acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf have stated the federal officers existed to safeguard a federal court house in the city’s downtown that has actually been a centerpiece for protesters. But federal officers have consistently clashed with demonstrators, used military-style tiredness, made arrests in unmarked vehicles and utilized tear gas on…

