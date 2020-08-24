Portland Protests Go Off The Rails As Wild Leftwing And Rightwing Brawls Break Out

Saturday marked 87 consecutive days of protests in Portland, Oregon in the wake of the death of George Floyd, and they were punctuated by violent brawls as these riots continue to go off the rails.

Portland Protests Derail

On that afternoon, various conservative groups like Proud Boys, believers in the QAnon conspiracy theory, Blue Lives Matter, and Trump supporters such as Troops for Trump held rallies that included a “No To Marxism” rally and the “Trump 2020 Cruise Rally” in Portland.

They were then met by radically liberal counter-protesters that consisted of individuals from Antifa, self-proclaimed anti-fascists Popular Mobilization PDX, and Black Lives Matter.

Big group of “Blue Lives Matter” and Trump supporters out in Portland today pic.twitter.com/su7ZaIkN9v — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) August 22, 2020

There are so many different types of protestors and counter protestors pic.twitter.com/ICBgDaXR06 — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) August 22, 2020

Both sides used pepper spray and fired paintball guns, and the rightwing protesters supporting their cause had shields to protect themselves.

Portland Violence Escalates

The violence eventually escalated to the point where people were throwing projectiles and shoving, culminating in all-out brawls in front of the Multnomah County…