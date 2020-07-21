Portland protests: Fresh violence as demonstrators clash with federal officers

By
Jasyson
-

A protester waves the American flag while walking through tear gas fired by federal police officers outside a courthouse in Portland

The US city of Portland has seen yet another night of clashes between demonstrators and federal law enforcement officers sent by President Donald Trump to finish almost 8 weeks of anti-racism protests there.

Police in Portland, Oregon, said federal officers fired tear gas to disperse a large crowd of protesters – some armed with hammers – who had gathered outside a courthouse and were throwing projectiles.

There have now been nightly rallies in the town since the death of George Floyd in police custody in May, but clashes have escalated in recent days.

Mr Trump’s decision to send federal police agents to safeguard government buildings in Portland has been deeply controversial. The Democratic governor of Oregon, Kate Brown, has demanded their withdrawal.

Two protesters flee through tear gas after federal officers dispersed a crowd of about a thousand at a courthouse in Portland, 21 July 2020

Two protesters – one in a mask – leave the area near a courthouse after the street was filled with tear gas

Federal law enforcement officers, deployed under the Trump administration's new executive order to protect federal monuments and buildings, face off with protesters in Portland

The federal agents were deployed to Portland underneath the Trump administration’s new executive order to safeguard monuments and buildings

A demonstrator with a bicycle moves past a gas canister in the road near the courthouse in Portland

A demonstrator with a bicycle passes a gas canister in the street as individuals are forced far from the courthouse

Demonstrators try to break into a federal building during a protest against racial inequality, police violence, and the presence of federal law enforcement officers, Portland, Oregon

A demonstrator climbs a federal building throughout protests in Portland against racial inequality, police violence, and the current presence of federal police officers

A shield line, made up of protesters with umbrellas and trash cans, advances on federal officers during a protest in front of the courthouse, 21 July 2020

Protesters form a line holding umbrellas used to shield them from gas cannisters as they move towards federal officers

As part of a peaceful demonstration in the city on Monday evening, thousands of protesters walked through the streets holding aloft lit mobile phones

As part of a peaceful demonstration in the town on Monday evening, 1000s of protesters walked through the streets holding aloft lit mobile phones

Hundreds of women marched in Portland with raised fists to raise awareness of racial inequality

Women marched in Portland with raised fists to boost awareness of racial inequality to get the Black Lives Matter movement

The presence of federal law enforcement officers on the streets of Portland to control the protesters is deeply controversial

The presence of federal police officers on the streets of Portland to control the protesters is deeply controversial

A federal officer with a handheld device attempts to disperse a large crowd 20, July 2020

Federal officers attempted to disperse crowds as they began to gather earlier in the day in the evening on Monday

More about the Portland protests

  • Trump’s crackdown on Portland protests explained
  • Does Trump have the right to send in federal forces?

Media captionPortland protests: Calls for federal troops to leave US city

