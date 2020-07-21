Portland protests: Fresh violence as demonstrators clash with federal officers

Image copyright

Getty Images Image caption



A protester waves the American flag while walking through tear gas fired by federal police officers outside a courthouse in Portland





The US city of Portland has seen yet another night of clashes between demonstrators and federal law enforcement officers sent by President Donald Trump to finish almost 8 weeks of anti-racism protests there.

Police in Portland, Oregon, said federal officers fired tear gas to disperse a large crowd of protesters – some armed with hammers – who had gathered outside a courthouse and were throwing projectiles.

There have now been nightly rallies in the town since the death of George Floyd in police custody in May, but clashes have escalated in recent days.

Mr Trump’s decision to send federal police agents to safeguard government buildings in Portland has been deeply controversial. The Democratic governor of Oregon, Kate Brown, has demanded their withdrawal.

Image copyright

Getty Images Image caption



Two protesters – one in a mask – leave the area near a courthouse after the street was filled with tear gas





Image copyright

Reuters Image caption



The federal agents were deployed to Portland underneath the Trump administration's new executive order to safeguard monuments and buildings





Image copyright

Getty Images Image caption



A demonstrator with a bicycle passes a gas canister in the street as individuals are forced far from the courthouse





Image copyright

Reuters Image caption



A demonstrator climbs a federal building throughout protests in Portland against racial inequality, police violence, and the current presence of federal police officers





Image copyright

Getty Images Image caption



Protesters form a line holding umbrellas used to shield them from gas cannisters as they move towards federal officers





Image copyright

Reuters Image caption



As part of a peaceful demonstration in the town on Monday evening, 1000s of protesters walked through the streets holding aloft lit mobile phones





Image copyright

Reuters Image caption



Women marched in Portland with raised fists to boost awareness of racial inequality to get the Black Lives Matter movement





Image copyright

Getty Images Image caption



The presence of federal police officers on the streets of Portland to control the protesters is deeply controversial





Image copyright

Getty Images Image caption



Federal officers attempted to disperse crowds as they began to gather earlier in the day in the evening on Monday





