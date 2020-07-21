Portland protests: Fresh violence as demonstrators clash with federal officers

The US city of Portland has seen yet another night of clashes between demonstrators and federal law enforcement officers sent by President Donald Trump to finish almost 8 weeks of anti-racism protests there.
Police in Portland, Oregon, said federal officers fired tear gas to disperse a large crowd of protesters – some armed with hammers – who had gathered outside a courthouse and were throwing projectiles.
There have now been nightly rallies in the town since the death of George Floyd in police custody in May, but clashes have escalated in recent days.
Mr Trump’s decision to send federal police agents to safeguard government buildings in Portland has been deeply controversial. The Democratic governor of Oregon, Kate Brown, has demanded their withdrawal.
More about the Portland protests
Trump’s crackdown on Portland protests explained
Does Trump have the right to send in federal forces?