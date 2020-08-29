Portland protests: Fires set at police union building as protests continue

Protesters collected simply after 12:01 a.m. Saturday at the Portland Police Association (PPA) building, which has actually been the website of various presentations in current weeks, a declaration from the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) stated.

Multiple dumpsters were wheeled into the roadway and at least one was lit on fire, the declaration stated. Demonstrators then put particles “against the front door of the building, appeared to spray accelerant on it, and lit it on fire.”

Protesters were purchased to distribute so that police might snuff out the fire, PPB stated. As they approached, protesters tossed things, consisting of rocks, at officers, police stated. Some officers suffered “minor injuries.” Police utilized “crowd control munitions” however did not utilize tear gas, according to the PPB declaration.

Multiple arrests were made, police stated, and an arson private investigator reacted to the scene.