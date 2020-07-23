Portland protesters list their demands as mayor joins crowd

The protesters said the city should reinvest the money from the police into the community – “especially the Black community.”

Shouts and taunts directed at the mayor nearly drowned him out as he thanked the crowd for coming out to oppose the Trump administration’s “occupation” of the city and told them to continue to resist the presence of federal agents.

“I think what we’re doing tonight is actually the best thing we can do right now,” Wheeler said while taking questions from the crowd, KGO-TV reported. “Be here, be heard, be unified, and be clear. We didn’t want them, we didn’t ask for them, they’re not trained for what they’re being asked to do. And we want them to leave.”

Wheeler received boos when he told another querying protester he didn’t support abolishing the police department.

Protesters shouted “F— Wheeler,” called him “Tear gas Teddy” and told him to resign as he spoke, according to KIONN-TV reporter Hannah Ray Lambert.

During the protest, one of the speakers rallying the crowd told them, “This is no longer a protest. We are in the middle of a civil war.”

Portland is now in its eighth straight week of protests since the police custody death of George Floyd on May 25. The mostly peaceful protests have sometimes been destructive and occasionally violent. Police have also used tear gas against protesters and have declared a riot more than once.