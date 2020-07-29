Portland Politician Absurdly Fines U.S. Government For Protecting Federal Courthouse

On Tuesday, Portland Democrat City Council member Chloe Eudaly decided to arbitrarily fine the federal government (as if she has that unilateral power) $500 for every 15 minutes it maintains a fence around the federal courthouse in Portland.

The fence was erected to stop rioters, vandals, and arsonists from damaging federal property.

Now she probably knows, if she is anywhere near sound mind, that she is being laughed at in D.C. But she’s not playing to that crowd. This is a public relations stunt to show the far-left voters of Portland that she should be the mayor, that she is even farther to the Left than hapless and weak Democrat Mayor Ted Wheeler.

“We intend to collect,” said Eudaly, who laughably is “committed to doing everything in my power to end this federal occupation and move forward with our community’s reckoning with racial injustice and our efforts to transform our approach to policing and public safety.”

I see, the federal government has offices in a federal courthouse and that is an “occupation.”

“We are assessing the maximum fine of $500 for every 15 minutes the fence obstructs our street, and we are investigating other legal remedies available to us,” said the woman whose bangs are the worst crime evident in the entire situation.

Typically, we would send a maintenance crew or contractor to remove such an obstruction, but I will not send workers into harm’s way… Yes, I am afraid to direct workers to do their job and enforce our laws against the federal government—I hope that gives everyone reading this pause,” she added.

“Each and every one of you has a constitutional right to exercise your freedom of speech and to peacefully assemble,” Eudaly said.

“The actions of a few should not negate these rights, and the response of law enforcement should be proportional to the infractions,” she continued. “Indiscriminately tear-gassing and firing impact munitions at thousands of peaceful protesters is not a proportionate response.”

Ah, “peaceful protesters.” Here’s a look at these angels of tranquility and the nirvana they have created.

Rioters are lighting whatever they can on fire and throwing it at the Portland federal courthouse. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/2gKb3e39Q3 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 28, 2020

Eudaly said last week the Trump administration was guilty of “violating the constitutional rights of Portlanders…attempting to use Portland as a proving ground for fascism, and…plan[ning] to invade cities across the country, cities that are political targets of the president.”

Fascism? If this is so then why aren’t Eudaly and her “peaceful protesters” in concentration camps instead of rioting and, in her case, giving statements to the press? I somehow doubt Dachau had a media center available for use by the prisoners.

Invading cities? Well, of course. That’s why the U.S. military has seized strategic command and control centers in every major Democrat-run city. That’s why…no…wait.

Chloe Eudaly and her ilk care nothing about the mayhem facing their own communities every night. They cheer on the rioters, arsonists, and looters of Antifa, Black Lives Matter and their Democrat (and possibly Chinese) sponsors.

All to use in their slimy climb to power. But then, Portland elected her and thus like any other Democrat-run city under siege by the Left, Portland is getting what it deserves.

This piece was written by David Kamioner on July 29, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is used by permission.

The opinions expressed by contributors and/or content partners are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Political Insider.