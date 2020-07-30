Portland police union blasts city commissioner who’d said officers may have sparked some fires

“I am old enough to remember that during the civil rights movement, the police had provocateurs…intentionally added to the group to do disruptive stuff,” shesaid “I have no doubt in my mind, I believe with all my heart, that that is what Portland police are doing.”

FEDERAL AGENTS TO BEGIN LEAVING PORTLAND’S DOWNTOWN: DHS, OREGON GUV

” I think Portland Police [Bureau] is lying about the damage– or beginning the fires themselves– so that they have validation for assaulting neighborhood members,” she continued.

Weeks of demonstrations in the city’s downtown have degenerated into riots and violent clashes with some setting fires and ruining public home.

Daryl Turner, president of the Portland Police Association, called Hardesty’s remarks incorrect, while implicating her of breaking her oath of workplace.

“With statements like this, it has become completely clear that Commissioner Hardesty is part of the problem in Portland,” Turner said in a declaration. “Every among the numerous videos we have seen verifies that little groups of rioters are beginning the fires and attempting to burn down structures.

“I have invited elected officials to stand at the front lines with our officers during protests,” he included. “Neither Commissioner Hardesty nor any other City Council member has accepted that invitation.”

Turner emailed Mayor Ted Wheeler and commission members with quotes credited to Hardesty and reasons he thinks they are incorrect, KATU-TV.

Messages to Hardesty’s workplace from Fox News were not returned.

CLICK ON THIS LINK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hardesty and Turner participated in a heated argument throughout recently’s City Council conference where she called him a phony and once again declared some police officer may be setting fires.

“Using unfounded claims and misinformation is something no one in any position of power should do, and you deserve better… As a public servant, I need to be careful making statements out of misinformation, and I take this to heart,” Hardesty said later, according to the news outlet.