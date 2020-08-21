Portland police make at least 500 arrests during nightly protests since May 29

The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) has actually been reacting to the nightly presentations, the department stated in a news release.
Most of the presentations have actually been centralized around the Justice Center and other federal structures in downtown Portland, info from PPB programs.
In addition, PPB reports reacting to presentations at the Penumbra Kelly Building, North Precinct, Portland Police Association, East Precinct, Multnomah County Building (SE Hawthorne) and the ICE Building (South Portland).
In the release, the department likewise clarified how they categorize the various disruptions.
“A Civil Disturbance is an unlawful assembly that constitutes a clear and present danger of riot, disorder, interference with traffic upon the public streets or when another immediate threat to public safety, peace or order appears,” the release stated.
“A Riot is when six or more persons engage in tumultuous and violent conduct and thereby intentionally or recklessly creating a grave risk of causing public alarm, excluding persons who are engaged in passive resistance,” the release continued.