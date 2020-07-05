Portland police declare ‘riot’ again – as city sees 38th straight day of unrest

RIOT DECLARED IN PORTLAND, COPS ORDER PROTESTERS TO LEAVE OR FACE ARREST

Other videos showed graffiti painted on downtown buildings and showed a fire burning as a crowd gathered.

Journalist Andy Ngo, writing on Twitter, claimed the rioters were burning American flags “while shouting BLM and antifa slogans.”

Rioters had been ordered to leave the downtown area ias police moved in contrary to the crowd, OregonLive.com reported.

About 10:30 p.m. local time, police ordered the crowd to stop directing fireworks toward the justice center.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler posted a series of tweets Friday, calling for calm — but his requests seemed to go unheeded.

On Saturday night, police tried to disperse the crowd using some type of smoke device, the newspaper reported. They ordered people from the courthouse and warned they could be at the mercy of arrest.

Unrest in Portland as well as other cities has continued considering that the May 25 death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis. The death tripped demands for more police accountability, like the “defund the police” requires cities to slash police department budgets – and even eliminate police departments.