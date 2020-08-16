Portland officers injured after protester throws a nearly 10-pound rock, police say

“Portland Fire & Rescue treated two Portland Police members injured by rocks thrown by individuals in the crowd. Both of them went to the hospital for further treatment,” the PPB declaration stated. Police stated one rock weighed 9.5 pounds and was tossed by a individual amongst a group of individuals with the word “press” on their clothing.

Tensions in Portland have actually been high amidst the across the country numeration over race and policing stimulated by the police killing ofGeorge Floyd The circumstance in Portland was exacerbated in July by the presence of federal agents sent out in by the Trump administration, supposedly to safeguard federal residential or commercial property.
While the Trump administration and Oregon’s Democratic guv reached an agreement to withdraw federal officers late last month, demonstrations– and clashes in between police and protesters– have actually continued.

According to the PPB, protesters collected Saturday night outside the Penumbra Kelly Building, a center utilized by theMultnomah County Sheriff’s Office

The back-and-forth in between police and protesters continued late into the night. Protesters tossed rocks, frozen eggs and glass bottles, the PPB declaration stated, mentioning officers on the ground. Protesters likewise shone lasers at officers and trespassed onto the residential or commercial property, police stated. In one case a security video camera was spray painted.

Officers purchased protesters to distribute around midnight and started to make arrests. According to police, protesters– a few of whom concealed amongst people with “press” composed on their …

